Grimes notched 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and four rebounds over 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets.

Grimes continues to do very little with the time he is given, delivering another underwhelming performance. Despite starting and playing upwards of 32 minutes on most nights, Grimes has been a non-factor in standard formats. He is outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, and anyone holding him can certainly be looking elsewhere if frustration is setting in.