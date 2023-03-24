Grimes accumulated 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.

Grimes led the team in threes made while finishing with a team-high-tying point total in a losing effort Thursday against Orlando. Grimes has tallied at least 20 points with five or more threes five times this season, including in two straight contests.