Grimes closed with eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 124-106 victory over the Nets.

Even though RJ Barrett played just 24 minutes due to an undisclosed issue, Grimes did not see a large workload in this one as Josh Hart and Immanuel Quickley had the hot hand off the bench while Jalen Brunson dropped 40 points. Grimes' minutes and fantasy production are trending in the wrong direction because New York's trade deadline move didn't do him any favors.