Grimes will start on the wing in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Grimes will step into the lineup as a replacement for Cam Reddish, who has been ruled out with a groin injury. Grimes has struggled to make an impact on offense this season, failing to score more than five points in any of his previous six appearances. He hasn't played more than 15 minutes in any contest in 2022-23, but unless head coach Tom Thibodeau chooses to break Evan Fournier back into the rotation Sunday, look for Grimes to see his largest chunk of playing time of the season.