Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Sunday that he anticipates James (foot) returning "at some point [this season]," Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

It's been three weeks since James suffered a tendon injury in his right foot, and Sunday's game against Orlando will mark his 11th straight absence. While he remains without a firm timetable, this update would seem to imply that it's possible the four-time MVP could be back in action before the end of the regular season. That would be a welcomed development for a Lakers team desperately attempting to cling to a Play-In spot in the Western Conference. Fantasy-wise, James can safely be ruled out for at least one more week.