Hardy finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 loss to Boston.

Hardy didn't take the court in the first half and was just 1-of-1 from the field in the third quarter for three points as the Mavericks tried to dig themselves out of a hole at home. The Dallas guard capitalized on his minutes in the fourth quarter, however, knocking down four of seven shots for 12 points, including both of his attempts from beyond the arc. Hardy's 15 points in the contest matched his season high, while he also connected on a season-high three three-pointers.