Curry and the Mavericks have agreed on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry spent his last two seasons in Brooklyn, but will head back to Dallas, where he played 70 games in the 2016-17 season with averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 triples across 29.0 minutes. He saw his role diminished in Brooklyn this past season after both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded, but will look to get things back on track as a depth guard option in Dallas.