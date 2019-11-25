Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will continue playing off bench

Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Curry would work in a reserve role for the foreseeable future, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After missing two games with an illness, Curry returned to action off the bench in Saturday's 137-123 win over the Rockets, finishing with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes. Though it wasn't entirely clear whether Curry's usage off the bench was just a short-term arrangement designed to limit his minutes coming off the illness, Carlisle provided clarity on the matter a day later, naming Tim Hardaway the team's starting shooting guard. Hardaway earned the spot on the top unit after erupting for a season-high 31 points Sunday, which came on the heels of 16- and 20-point performances in the two games prior that Curry had missed. With Hardaway now seemingly in store for a 30-plus-minute role moving forward, Curry's fantasy value will take a major hit.