Curry chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Curry was essentially a non-factor, taking just four shots and failing to convert one. He'll presumably get more opportunities in the series against the Celtics, but it's a discouraging start to non-regular-season basketball for the sharpshooter.