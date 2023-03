Curry chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over 10 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry played his fewest minutes since Feb. 28 and was held scoreless for the seventh time this season. Coming into the contest, the sharpshooter had averaged 9.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting over his first 10 appearances of March, so Tuesday's outing can likely be chalked up to an outlier. However, even when he's at his best, Curry's overall fantasy impact is limited.