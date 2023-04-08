Curry will not take part in Sunday's regular-season finale against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness injury management, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Curry joins a bevy of Nets who are either out or questionable for a game that is meaningless for the team. He will end what has been a disappointing 2022-23 campaign on a high note, notching 13 points over 15 minutes against the Magic on Thursday, and he closes the season averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while slashing 46/41/93 for shooting marks.