Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday and is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start next season's training camp, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Curry battled an ankle injury towards the end of the season but still averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 33.3 minutes during the first-round loss to the Celtics. The sharpshooter has one year remaining on his four-year deal and figures to be a key piece of Brooklyn's offense next season.