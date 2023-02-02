Duarte isn't starting Thursday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Duarte started the last four games and averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. Andrew Nembhard will reclaim his starting role during Thursday's matchup.
