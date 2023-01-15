Duarte closed Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Grizzlies with 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Duarte has hit double figures in scoring in just four of his 23 appearances this season, but he's now gone for 25 or more points in two of those contests. Despite briefly exiting from Saturday's contest with a hand injury, Duarte proceeded to return to the game and finished with an excellent line while playing his most minutes since Oct. 31. Duarte's hot shooting likely played a factor in him garnering extended run, and while he should benefit from a slight uptick in playing time while Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out, the second-year wing may see his minutes fall closer to the 20-to-25 range in most games moving forward.