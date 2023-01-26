Duarte ended Wednesday's 126-120 loss to Orlando with 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and six steals in 39 minutes.

Duarte has started the past two games in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (knee, elbow) and Andrew Nembhard (illness). During Tuesday's win over Chicago, Duarte tied his career-high nine rebounds, and he followed that up one day later by setting a new career mark with six steals. The second-year wing's poor efficiency -- 34.0 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three -- is becoming a serious concern regarding his career trajectory, but it's encouraging that he's finding other ways to contribute when called upon.