Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Another solid line in loss
Okafor offered 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Okafor has combined to score 55 points (on 26-of-36 from the field) and grab 28 rebounds across the last three contests. Coming off a career-best six-block effort in Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Okafor wasn't able to duplicate that showing, but he did deliver another efficient offensive performance while cleaning up on the glass. With Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Anthony Davis (finger) already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs and Julius Randle (ankle) likely to be listed as questionable, Okafor can probably be expected to see plenty of minutes yet again.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Blocks six shots in loss Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Expected to remain in rotation•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Returning to bench•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays 14 minutes in Monday's start•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Moves into starting five•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...