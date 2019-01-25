Okafor offered 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Okafor has combined to score 55 points (on 26-of-36 from the field) and grab 28 rebounds across the last three contests. Coming off a career-best six-block effort in Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Okafor wasn't able to duplicate that showing, but he did deliver another efficient offensive performance while cleaning up on the glass. With Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Anthony Davis (finger) already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs and Julius Randle (ankle) likely to be listed as questionable, Okafor can probably be expected to see plenty of minutes yet again.