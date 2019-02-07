Pelicans' Markieff Morris: Will seek second opinion
Morris will seek a second opinion on his neck injury, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Morris was diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia in early January and ruled out six weeks, but there have been no updates on his condition. It seems there is concern that the big man could be dealing with something more serious, and he could be out for a longer period of time. More information should arrive after he sees another specialist.
