McGruder agreed to a contract extension with the Pistons on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

McGruder will be staying in Detroit for at least one more season, as the Kansas State product tallied 5.4 points and 2.2 assists across 51 games played last year. The 2022-23 season will mark the guard's third straight with the Pistons. McGruder's new deal is reportedly for one year.