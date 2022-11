Gray totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, six steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to Maine.

Gray had a nice shooting day and was the star of the show on the defensive end, leading his team with six steals. He's scored in double figures in each of his first three games of the G League campaign and has also registered at least one block and one assist in each of these matchups.