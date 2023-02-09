McDermott supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three assists across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran forward continues to supply an outside shooting threat for the Spurs, although he could be filling that role for a contender after Thursday's trade deadline. McDermott has drained multiple threes in six of the last nine games while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, but he doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective.