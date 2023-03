Bates-Diop (Achilles) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bates-Diop saw 13 minutes during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, but that caused a flare-up in his Achilles soreness. In his presumed absence, more minutes should be available for Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili.