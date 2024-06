Bates-Diop exercised his $2.65 million player option on Monday for the 2024-25 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is an expected move for Bates-Diop. The forward made just 14 appearances for the Nets last season, averaging 1.6 points in 4.9 minutes per game. Bates-Diop missed the end of the season with a right shin stress reaction, but he's expected to be healthy entering training camp.