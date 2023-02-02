Paul totaled three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 loss to Atlanta.

A first glance at Paul's numbers Wednesday might lead to the belief that he didn't see the court much in the blowout loss, but his 3/2/3 line actually came across 27 minutes. The future Hall of Famer simply couldn't get anything going against Trae Young and the Hawks, as he went just 1-for-6 from the field and recorded nearly as many turnovers (two) as assists (three). It can be tempting to blame poor performances on Paul's advancing age, but he was playing quite well coming into Wednesday, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 assists, 5.6 boards and 2.8 three-pointers over his previous five contests.