Paul agreed Sunday with the Spurs on a one-year deal worth at least $11 million, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

After being waived by Golden State shortly before the start of the free-agent moratorium period that began Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, Paul quickly found a new home with the rebuilding Spurs. In San Antonio, the 39-year-old may not see a major increase in the 26.4 minutes per contest he averaged with the Warriors in 2023-24, though he should benefit from a spike in the career-low 15.4 percent usage rate he handled now that he's part of a far more green Spurs backcourt rather than one that includes established All-Star talents in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Spurs could elect to deploy a rough platoon of Paul and Tre Jones at point guard, which would enable rookie first-round Stephon Castle pick to begin his career in the more familiar off-ball role that he filled at UConn.