Paul and the Warriors intend to move back the guarantee deadline on the point guard's contract to Sunday, the start of free agency, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday.

If the Warriors guaranteed Paul's contract for 2024-25, the veteran would earn $30 million next season. Golden State can't afford that price and doesn't want to lose Paul in free agency for nothing, while the point guard likely agreed to this so he'd get a say in where he's potentially traded. Wojnarowski relays that the Warriors are still exploring trades, but what type of market Paul has at this point in his career remains unclear. He averaged a career-low 9.2 points per game in 2023-24.