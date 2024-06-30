The Warriors waived Paul on Sunday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Paul's $30 million salary for 2024-25 would have been fully guaranteed had the Warriors opted to keep him on the roster until free agency officially began at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, and after no trade partner emerged for the 39-year-old point guard, Golden State opted to cut him loose. Though he career-low 9.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the field in 26.4 minutes per contest over his 58 appearances in 2023-24, Paul still demonstrated aptitude as a playmaker (6.8:1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio). Paul could still have plenty of appeal around the league as a stopgap solution at point guard, though at this stage of his career, he's more ideally suited for a sub-30-minute starting role or as a lead guard off the bench.