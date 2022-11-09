Paul (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Michael Grady of YES Network reports.

Paul was questionable Wednesday after exiting Monday's matchup with a right heel injury, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Cameron Payne is a strong candidate to take on a starting role in Paul's absence, while Damion Lee and Landry Shamet could also see increased playing time. The general belief is that Paul's injury is not overly serious, but given his age and the Suns' long-term goals, the team will exercise some caution.