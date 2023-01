Paul (hip) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Paul joins the sizable list of Suns backcourt players who won't be in uniform, leaving the ranks relatively thin heading into the contest. Look for Damion Lee to draw another start as a result, with Duane Washington and Saben Lee also likely to draw big workloads. Paul won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return Sunday against the Grizzlies.