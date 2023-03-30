Anderson (illness) will be available to play Wednesday against the Suns.
Anderson is feeling a bit under the weather, but he'll gut it out and get out there for Wednesday's game. He will return to the second unit with Karl-Anthony Towns back in action, but he should still see quality minutes with Taurean Prince (illness) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) unavailable.
