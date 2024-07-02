The Warriors are planning to sign Anderson to a three-year, $27 million contract in exchange for a second-round pick swap and cash considerations as a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anderson will head to Golden State after spending the previous two seasons in Minnesota. In 2023-24, the 30-year-old forward averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes across 79 appearances, including 10 starts. After the departure of Klay Thompson, Anderson will likely compete for minutes in the Warriors' forward rotation with Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.