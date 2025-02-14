Anderson will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Dallas.
The veteran forward will get the starting nod with Bam Adebayo (knee) sidelined. Anderson made his Heat debut in Monday's loss to the Celtics, during which he posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 10 minutes.
