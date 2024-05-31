Anderson provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Anderson's 33 minutes played in Game 5 were his highest of the series, largely due to his role in guarding Luka Doncic. Anderson will end the Western Conference Finals averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 22.4 minutes across the five contests. The 30-year-old forward will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Anderson's future in Minnesota is uncertain as he went from averaging 28.4 minutes across 69 appearances, including 46 starts in 2022-23, to 22.6 minutes across 79 appearances, just 10 of which were starts, in 2023-24.