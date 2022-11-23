Anderson (back) will play Wednesday at Indiana.
Anderson was a game-time call due to some back soreness, but he'll return to action after missing Monday's game against the Heat. The veteran has been a key piece off the bench for coach Chris Finch, averaging 23.3 minutes per contest over his last eight appearances.
