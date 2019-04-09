McRae (Achilles) has signed a one-year contract with the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

The Wizards have evidently been impressed by McRae's play this season and have decided to keep him around for next year. The Tennessee product is averaging 5.9 points along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 27 contests this season, although he may miss the final matchup of the 2018-2019 campaign after recently suffering an Achilles injury.