2018 Outlook: Matt Forte

2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Forte, RB, Retired

Matt Forte decided to retire following the 2017 season, and he's not expected to return to the NFL this year. Forte, 32, finished his career with 9,746 rushing yards, 554 receptions, 4,672 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns over 146 regular-season games. Once a Fantasy star, Forte should no longer be on draft boards in 2018.

