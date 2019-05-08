2019 Outlook: Brock Osweiler

2019 fantasy player outlook for Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA

Brock Osweiler remains a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a backup quarterback this year. He started five games for the Dolphins in 2018, and he scored more than 20 Fantasy points in two games, with seven points or fewer in three others. He should not be drafted in any leagues this year.

