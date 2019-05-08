2019 Outlook: Detrez Newsome

2019 fantasy player outlook for Detrez Newsome, RB, LAC

Detrez Newsome will compete in training camp to be the No. 4 running back for the Chargers this season behind Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. In 2018, in that same role, Newsome only had 13 total touches (11 carries and two catches). He would need an injury or two to become Fantasy relevant, and he's not worth drafting in most formats.

