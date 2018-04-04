Bears' Kyle Long: Underwent three surgeries this offseason
Long underwent surgeries on his neck, shoulder and elbow this offseason but is feeling great, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports. "If it were up to me, I'd be full go right now. I feel as if I am. But there are certain things that are time-sensitive that we have to follow a certain timeline with -- the neck being one of them," Long said of the injuries Tuesday. "It's not something you want to take lightly. We're going to take all the time we need, but there will be no limitations once the season rolls around."
Long has missed 14 games over the past two seasons, ending the year on injured reserve both times. He'll now shift his focus to getting ready for the regular season, in hopes that he'll be flying around the field once again. Look for more updates on his status to come once training camp opens up, as there is no set timetable for his return yet.
