Corey Coleman: Cut from Giants' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
Coleman was released from the Giants' practice squad Tuesday.
The 26-year-old signed to the practice squad in late October but is in search of a new team after spending about a month in New York. Coleman hasn't seen game action since appearing in eight games for the Giants in 2018.
