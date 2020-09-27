Ward caught eight of a team-high 11 targets, producing 72 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals.

Ward produced just six total catches for 36 yards between Weeks 1 and 2, but the former college quarterback is not long removed from a notable stretch of fantasy production. Starting Week 14 of last year, Ward averaged 7.5 targets per game through the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, amassing 5.3 receptions and 52.3 receiving yards per contest as the Eagles won four straight to clinch a postseason berth. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) inactive for Sunday and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) forced to exit partway through, Ward was granted an increased workload. That is expected to carry into Week 4 if injury woes at the position persist, as Ward prepares for a matchup against a banged-up 49ers secondary.