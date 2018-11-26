Eagles' Josh Adams: Set for big finish to season
Coach Doug Pederson said he plans to give Adams more touches each week, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Pederson's comment shouldn't be taken literally after Adams had 22 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants. Considering there isn't much more room for workload growth, the real takeaway here is that Pederson intends to keep Adams in the lead role throughout December, starting with a Monday game against Washington in Week 13. The Redskins struggled against Ezekiel Elliott on Thanksgiving, but they still rank ninth in rushing yards allowed per game (100.3) and 14th in yards allowed per carry (4.3). While the matchup isn't ideal in terms of the opponent's defense, Adams will have a good chance to pile up carries with the Eagles comfortably favored to win in a primetime home game against Colt McCoy and Co.
