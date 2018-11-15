Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Phillip Lindsay's unlikely star turn continues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

I'm torn on what to recommend for Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. This must be what it's like to be Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter. It's a little like torture.

Do you start or sit Fitzpatrick?

Fantasy owners at least have options better than Jameis Winston, but Koetter is stuck. He's going with Fitzpatrick in Week 11 at the Giants, and hopefully the QB plays well.

I wouldn't be surprised if he did. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points five of the seven times he's played this season. He's passed for at least 402 yards in four of those games. He has multiple touchdowns in five of those outings.

But he also has three games with at least two interceptions. And he's facing a Giants defense this week that has allowed only one passing touchdown in each of the past three games against Matt Ryan, Alex Smith and Nick Mullens. But this really isn't about the Giants.

If Fitzpatrick gets careless with the ball, he could be benched in favor of Winston. That's the real concern here. Koetter needs to win to save his job, and you have to wonder if his marching orders are to keep Winston benched because of the business side of the NFL.

You see, if Winston gets hurt then the Buccaneers owe him nearly $21 million next season. But does that matter to Koetter in the heat of the moment?

We'll find out. And it's a concern for Fantasy owners.

So let's just say, start Fitzpatrick if you must. He could easily have a great game. Or he could be benched at halftime. I'd prefer Eli Manning, Marcus Mariota and potentially Dak Prescott this week given their matchups.

Will we see Fitzmagic or Fitztragic in Week 11? I'm tortured waiting to see what happens.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

While James Conner is likely going to be heralded as the best free agent pickup this season in most leagues — thankfully the Le'Veon Bell saga is over — don't forget about the impact Phillip Lindsay has made in 2018.

He's been a star. And he should have another quality outing in Week 11 at the Chargers.

Lindsay has scored at least 10 PPR points in all but one game this season, which was Week 3 at Baltimore when he was ejected for throwing a punch. He has either 84 total yards or a touchdown in six of the seven games he's played all four quarters.

This week, he gets Royce Freeman (ankle) back after he's been out for the past two games with an ankle injury, but that shouldn't matter much. In six complete games with Freeman, Lindsay has averaged 13.6 PPR points this year.

The Chargers run defense has been tough this season, but eight running backs have either 90 total yards or a touchdown. And they just lost linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee) for the season, which will have an impact.

You should trust Lindsay as a starter in all leagues, and he's a top 15 running back for me regardless of format. Don't worry about Freeman's return, this is still Lindsay's backfield as the dominant running back in Denver.

His breakout season will continue in Week 11.

I'm starting Lindsay over: Dalvin Cook (at CHI), Tevin Coleman (vs. DAL), Marlon Mack (vs. TEN), Adrian Peterson (vs. HOU), Chris Carson (vs. GB)

Quarterback

Start 'Em 21.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has been knocked this year for being a standout Fantasy quarterback despite not throwing many pass attempts. While that's true — he has three games in his past five outings with at least 25 Fantasy points despite throwing 23 passes or less — it's hard to argue with the results. And in his past two outings, he's averaging 33 pass attempts while also finally running with 133 rushing yards over that span. He's a must-start quarterback this week against the Packers, who are without cornerback Kevin King (hamstring). And in three home games this year, Wilson is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points per game. 20.4 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck has a tough matchup against the Titans this week, but I'm still starting him. He's on a tremendous roll coming into Week 11 with at least 27 Fantasy points in six games in a row. Also, his offensive line has been amazing since Luck hasn't been sacked in the past 19 quarters. And while the Titans have played well this season against opposing quarterbacks, including holding Tom Brady to just 10 Fantasy points in Week 10, they have given up big games to Deshaun Watson (26 points), Carson Wentz (23 points) and Philip Rivers (24 points). I expect Luck to be in that range this week. 19.6 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB The Jaguars defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, and you can trust Roethlisberger in this spot, even on the road. In its past four games, three quarterbacks have scored at least 27 Fantasy points, including Dak Prescott in Week 6, Wentz in Week 8 and Luck in Week 10. And the last time Roethlisberger faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last year in Pittsburgh, he went off for 469 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The Steelers have revenge in play here after losing two games to the Jaguars last year, including the playoffs, and I expect a strong performance from Roethlisberger this week. Also, he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in his past three road games at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Baltimore. 22.8 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz is rolling coming into Week 11 with at least 22 Fantasy points in six games in a row. He should stay hot against the Saints in what should be a high-scoring affair — the over/under is 54 points. New Orleans has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, including Joe Flacco in Week 7, Kirk Cousins in Week 8 and Jared Goff in Week 9. With Wentz likely chasing points this week, I'm expecting a big performance in what should be a fun game to watch. 23.8 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB I can't wait for this game Monday night between the Rams and Chiefs, and I hope it lives up to the hype. The over/under is 63.5 points, and all the major Fantasy options are in play for a big game, including Goff. With the game now officially in Los Angeles, that's a great situation for Goff, who has been great at home. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all five home games this year and is averaging 30.8 points in Los Angeles. While Kansas City's defense has improved of late, four of five quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points when the Chiefs are on the road.

Sleepers

Eli Manning (vs. TB): Manning came out of Week 10 at San Francisco with quality performance of 188 passing yards and three touchdowns, and that should help Fantasy owners trust him in a great matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Only two quarterbacks have failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers this season, which were Nick Foles in Week 2 and Alex Smith in Week 10. Manning is among the best streaming options at quarterback this week.

Marcus Mariota (at IND): Mariota appears all the way back from the elbow injury that caused numbness in his throwing hand earlier this year. He's scored 26 Fantasy points in consecutive games at Dallas in Week 9 and vs. New England in Week 10, and that's production you can buy into heading into Week 11 against the Colts. He's run for at least 21 yards in four games in a row and has three games this season where he's scored at least five Fantasy points with his legs. And the Colts have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into this week.

Dak Prescott (at ATL): Prescott comes into Week 11 with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, with his low over that span at 18 points. After a slow start, Prescott is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy quarterback again, especially in deeper leagues. This week, Prescott has a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Only one quarterback has failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Atlanta this year, which was Smith in Week 9 when he had 18 points. Prescott, like Manning, is among the best streaming quarterbacks in Week 11.

Sit 'Em 18.8 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford had a respectable stat line against the Bears in Week 10 with 18 Fantasy points considering he's without Golden Tate, and Marvin Jones (knee) was hurt in the third quarter. He's scored at least 18 points in all but two games this season. But Jones isn't expected to play against the Panthers this week, and Stafford has been sacked 16 times in the past two weeks. While I still like Kerryon Johnson and Kenny Golladay to play well, I can see Stafford finishing outside of the top 15 quarterbacks in Week 11. 15.4 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB There's a chance A.J. Green (toe) could play in Week 11, but it's unlikely we'll see him until Week 12 at the earliest. And we saw what life is like for Dalton without Green in Week 10 against the Saints. He had a season-low eight Fantasy points at home, and this is a tougher matchup against the Ravens on the road. He scored 34 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 2, but Green scored three touchdowns in that game. Until Green is back at 100 percent, you should sit Dalton in all leagues. 15.8 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB Smith has gone six games in a row scoring 19 Fantasy points or less, and he's playing behind a battered offensive line. Washington is without guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shaun Lauvao (knee) for the season, and left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) is still out. This is a terrible matchup against the Texans, who have not allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in their past five games. This could be a rough game for Smith and the entire Washington offense against Houston in Week 11. 16.6 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins gets a boost with Stefon Diggs (ribs) expected to play this week, but this is not an ideal spot for him on the road. He's also scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and the Vikings should be more balanced on offense this week with Dalvin Cook now fully back from his injured hamstring. Chicago allows an average of just 19.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Aaron Rodgers, Brock Osweiler and Brady have scored more than 18 points against the Bears. I wouldn't sprint away from Cousins this week, and he's more of a bust alert than an outright sit candidate.

Bust Alert

Trubisky has been on a tear of late, and he's looked like a breakout candidate in his sophomore campaign. He comes into Week 11 with at least 25 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, but this should be his toughest test to date. While he's taken advantage of defenses like Tampa Bay, Miami, New England, the Jets and Detroit during his hot streak — his lone poor outing was nine Fantasy points at Buffalo in Week 9 — he should struggle against the Vikings. Minnesota allows an average of just 18.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Goff and Wentz) have scored more than 13 Fantasy points. Trubisky is still worth starting in two-quarterback leagues, but I do not consider him a No. 1 option this week.

Running backs

Start 'Em 12.2 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Johnson had an impressive game in Week 10 at Chicago. He had multiple touchdowns for the first time in his career, and he became the first running back to score on the ground vs. the Bears. His final stat line was 14 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on six targets (he has 19 targets in his past three games). He has now scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have another good outing against Carolina this week. The Panthers have faced six running backs who had at least 14 touches against them this season, and all of them had either 95 total yards or a touchdown, including James Conner in Week 10. Johnson has at least 14 touches in five games in a row. 9.0 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Collins scored in each of his past two games before Baltimore's bye in Week 10, and he has a good chance to find the end zone again this week against Cincinnati. Since Week 6, a span of just four games, the Bengals have allowed a whopping nine touchdowns to running backs, including six on the ground. Now, four guys who beat up Cincinnati over that span include Conner, Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, but Peyton Barber also had 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals in Week 8. In their first meeting in Week 2, Collins had nine carries for 35 yards, as well as three catches for 55 yards, while Javorius Allen had a rushing touchdown. A similar situation could easily happen again, and we might see Ty Montgomery make his Baltimore debut. But I'm trusting Collins as a No. 2 running back this week at home. 9.8 projected points Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB The last time we saw Cook in Week 9 against Detroit, he finally looked like the running back we were hoping to see all season. He ripped off a 70-yard run and finished with 10 carries for 89 yards, as well as four catches for 20 yards on four targets. He was on a snap count since that was his first game since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury, but he should be 100 percent now coming off a bye. And you shouldn't have to worry about a snap count any more. Latavius Murray can still get some work, and it's not an easy matchup against the Bears. But I'm buying into Cook again, and you should also. He's worth trusting as a solid No. 2 running back in Week 11. 12.2 projected points Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints RB Ingram has been up and down in the five games he's played this season since coming back from his four-game suspension. He has three games with either 90 total yards or a touchdown and two games with fewer than 45 total yards and no scores. His best game was in Week 10 at Cincinnati with 13 carries for 104 yards, as well as three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and I'm expecting him to build off that performance. The Eagles run defense is tough, but in two of the past four games, it has struggled against Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott. Kamara and Ingram should give Philadelphia problems at home, and I'm sticking with Ingram again this week. 11.3 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB There were two sides to Lewis' performance in Week 10 against New England. His production wasn't good with just eight PPR points, which snapped his two-game streak with at least 21 points. But his touches were still impressive with 20 carries for 57 yards, as well as two catches for 11 yards on two targets. He continues to be the lead back in Tennessee ahead of Derrick Henry, and Lewis has three games in a row with at least 19 total touches. This week, against the Colts, Lewis should have the chance to get back on track with his production. Indianapolis is one of three teams with at least 70 receptions allowed to running backs this season, and six running backs have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Colts this year with just their receiving totals alone, including two last week with Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon. Lewis should be a star in the passing game.

Sleepers

Doug Martin and Jalen Richard (at ARI): Martin has played well since taking over for the injured Marshawn Lynch (groin) in Week 8. In three games against Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Chargers, he's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and he has two games with at least 89 total yards. He's yet to score a touchdown, but he can be a good flex option this week against the Cardinals, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this year. Richard is also worth using in PPR since he has at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games.

Theo Riddick (vs. CAR): He's almost more of a receiver than a running back these days. In two games since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia, Riddick has 13 catches for 96 yards on 15 targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in each game over that span against Minnesota and Chicago, without getting a carry. With Marvin Jones (knee) hurt, Riddick could see an uptick in targets. He's a flex option in all leagues this week, especially in PPR.

Peyton Barber (at NYG): Barber only has two games this season with double digits in PPR points, and he's risky to trust as anything more than a flex option. But he has a tremendous matchup against the Giants this week. In two games without defensive tackle Damon Harrison, the Giants have allowed Adrian Peterson and Matt Breida to each gain more than 130 total yards and score two touchdowns each. Barber is unlikely to reach that ceiling, but he does have the potential for a solid floor. And hopefully he can find the end zone for just the third time this year.

Mike Davis (vs. GB): Even with Chris Carson (hip) expected to return this week after missing Week 10 and the emergence of Rashaad Penny, I still like Davis in PPR. He has 14 targets for 11 catches, 67 yards and a touchdown in his past two games, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points with his receiving totals alone in each outing. His carries will likely be limited because of Carson and Penny, but if Seattle is chasing points against Green Bay, then look for Davis to be heavily involved in the passing game.

Derrick Henry (at IND): While Lewis has done a nice job as the lead back for the Titans, Henry has done a nice job finding the end zone in recent weeks. In his past three games, Henry has scored four touchdowns on just 29 carries for 118 yards, and he's even managed four receptions over that span. He's risky to trust since he's touchdown dependent, but he's worth using as a flex option this week given his recent production.

Sit 'Em 10.8 projected points Jordan Howard Chicago Bears RB Howard's run of recent success came to an end in Week 10 against Detroit, and it will be hard to trust him in a tough matchup against Minnesota this week. After scoring four touchdowns in his previous three games prior to facing the Lions, Howard was held to 11 carries for 21 yards and one catch for 11 yards last week. The Vikings have allowed just two running backs to score on the ground this season (David Johnson in Week 6 and Kamara in Week 8), and Howard's production will likely be limited if he doesn't find the end zone. Only once in his past four games has Howard had more than 50 total yards. I like Tarik Cohen this week as a No. 2 running back in all formats, but Howard is someone I would try to avoid. 11.6 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB The last time we saw Miller in Week 9 at Denver, he had fewer touches than Alfred Blue, which is troubling. Miller had 12 carries for 21 yards, along with two catches for 27 yards on two targets, while Blue had 15 carries for 39 yards. Hopefully, that's not a sign of things to come, and Miller has a tough matchup in Week 11 at Washington. In recent weeks, Washington has limited the production for guys like Kamara (39 total yards and no touchdowns) in Week 5, Christian McCaffrey (66 total yards and no touchdowns) in Week 6 and Elliott (42 total yards and no touchdowns) in Week 7. Barkley had 15 carries for 33 yards against Washington in Week 8, but he added nine catches for 73 yards. I wouldn't expect Miller to do that, and he's more of a flex option this week. It could be a tough day for him if Blue continues to cut into his workload. 4.9 projected points Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks RB Make sure Carson is going to play this week, and if he does, then I would bench Penny against the Packers. He'll be sharing touches with Carson and Davis, and it could be tough for him to build off his performance from Week 10 at the Rams when he had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. It will likely be ugly for all three running backs, making them flex options, although I like Davis the best in PPR, followed by Carson and then Penny. And in non-PPR leagues, I have it ranked Carson, Davis and then Penny. I'm still hopeful Penny will make an impact down the stretch, but he's not worth starting in Week 11. 7.7 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Ekeler continues to trend in the wrong direction, and he had a season-low three touches in Week 10 at Oakland. He now has four games in a row with seven touches or less in the games where Melvin Gordon was healthy – Ekeler had 17 total touches for 68 total yards in Week 7 against Tennessee when Gordon was out – and this has become a lopsided backfield in Gordon's favor. Ekeler also has become a non-factor in the passing game with two catches in his past four outings with Gordon healthy. Unless you own Gordon and are keeping Ekeler as a handcuff, he's a potential drop candidate in most formats and certainly not worth starting in Week 11.

Bust alert

The offensive line injuries in Washington have become a problem for Peterson, and he struggled in a plus matchup against Tampa Bay in Week 10. He had 19 carries for 68 yards, along with two catches for 1 yard against the Buccaneers, but it wasn't easy. Washington is without guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shaun Lauvao (knee) for the season, and left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) is still out. It will be tough for Peterson to have success against Houston, and the Texans have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs this year. In his past six games, Peterson has scored double digits in PPR just twice, and he's a low-end starting option at best in Week 11.

Wide receivers



Start 'Em 12.5 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR For the first time in his career, Davis had consecutive games with double digits in targets in his past two outings against Dallas and New England. He had six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys, and he blew up for seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Patriots. This week, he's facing a Colts defense that has allowed three receivers to score in the past two games against Oakland and Jacksonville. Now that Davis is starting to get the targets he deserves, he's worth trusting as a starter in all leagues. 13.5 projected points Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR Valdes-Scantling had a down game against the Dolphins in Week 10 with six catches for 44 yards on seven targets, but he should rebound this week at Seattle, especially with Randall Cobb (hamstring) out. Prior to Week 10, Valdes-Scantling had either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and Seattle has allowed six receivers in the past three games to either score or gain at least 89 receiving yards. You should still trust Valdes-Scantling as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues this week. 11.7 projected points T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR Hilton only has eight catches for 134 yards on 16 targets in his past three games, but he did score twice over that span. He predictably struggled in Week 10 against Jacksonville with three catches for 77 yards and no scores on seven targets in a matchup with Jalen Ramsey, but he should excel this week against the Titans. In their past four games, the Titans have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points, including six guys either scoring or gaining at least 100 receiving yards. The last two times Hilton faced the Titans with a healthy Andrew Luck in 2016, he had 12 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. I'm expecting him to have a dominant performance in Week 11. 15.4 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR So far, so good with Cooper's trade from Oakland to Dallas. In two games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings, and he has 18 targets over that span. He's emerged as the No. 1 target for Dak Prescott, and he should have the chance for another solid performance in Week 11. The Falcons allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and in the past four games, seven receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points. Cooper is getting featured with the Cowboys like we hoped he would have been with the Raiders. He's back as a solid Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11. 15.1 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones (knee) isn't expected to play against the Panthers, so Golladay should be in in line for a hefty number of targets. He saw 10 targets in the second half against the Bears in Week 10, and he finished the game with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. It snapped a three-game skid with seven PPR points or less, but he's now scored at least 17 PPR points in the five games where he's had at least seven targets this year. In Carolina's past four games, four receivers have at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown, and I'm excited about Golladay being the focal point of Detroit's passing attack this week.

Sleepers

Sammy Watkins (at LAR): The over/under for the Chiefs-Rams game is 63.5 points, which means everyone is in play here as starting options for your Fantasy team. Watkins didn't play in Week 10 against Arizona with a foot injury, but he is expected to return this week. He scored at least 11 PPR points in his three previous games prior to sitting out, and he should be in that range again in Week 11.

Doug Baldwin (vs. GB): The Packers secondary is a mess, and slot receivers have done well against Green Bay in recent weeks with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola all scoring at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. I like Tyler Lockett the best among Seattle's receivers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. But Baldwin is a No. 3 receiver with upside this week, and he could score his first touchdown of the season in this matchup.

Tre'Quan Smith (vs. PHI): In two home games since Ted Ginn (knee) got hurt, Smith has five catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on six targets, with at least one score in each game. The Eagles secondary is banged up, and we should see Drew Brees take some shots down the field for Smith this week, even with the addition of Brandon Marshall. He's a Hail Mary play, but his success at home is worth buying into in this matchup.

Anthony Miller (vs. MIN): Prior to Week 10 against Detroit, Miller led all Chicago receivers over the past three games in targets with 20, and he scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two touchdowns over that span. Then came the matchup with the Lions when Miller went off for five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has the better matchup than Allen Robinson this week since Miller should avoid Xavier Rhodes. As such, Miller remains in play as a No. 3 receiver in most leagues.

Josh Reynolds (vs. KC): Like we said about Watkins, everyone is potentially in play this week given the expectations of a high-scoring game against the Chiefs. And with Cooper Kupp (ACL) out, Reynolds is headed for a bigger role. The last time Kupp was out in Week 8 against Green Bay, Reynolds had three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's clearly going to be behind Brandin Cooks, Woods and Todd Gurley when it comes to targets. But in the six games that Kupp was able to finish this year, he averaged 7.8 targets per game. Hopefully, some of those start going to Reynolds this week.

Sit 'Em 10.5 projected points Demaryius Thomas Houston Texans WR This will be the second game for Thomas as a member of the Texans, and hopefully the bye week helped him get more acclimated to his new offense. In his first game with Houston in Week 9 at Denver, Thomas had just three catches for 61 yards on three targets. Better days are ahead, but he could be fighting for targets behind DeAndre Hopkins if Keke Coutee (hamstring) is healthy. Thomas is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 12.3 projected points Golden Tate Philadelphia Eagles WR Like Thomas, Tate had a quiet debut with his new team after he was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia. He played just 18 snaps in Week 10 against Dallas and finished with two catches for 19 yards on four targets. He should play more this week, but he's low on the pecking order for targets behind at least Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. While plenty of points are expected in New Orleans this week, we must see Tate prove himself first before starting him. At best, he's a low-end No. 3 receiver in most leagues. 9.9 projected points Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR There's uncertainty at quarterback for the Ravens this week with Joe Flacco (hip) banged up. Flacco can still play, but he won't be 100 percent. And then it could be Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III starting in Flacco's place, which means it's risky to trust any of Baltimore's receivers, even with a plus matchup against the Bengals. I would use John Brown as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I would try to avoid Crabtree. In three games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 10, he combined for 11 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets. 12.6 projected points Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons WR Ridley has proven to be touchdown dependent, and it could be risky to trust him this week against the Cowboys. He's scored once in his past five games when he had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at Washington in Week 9. Otherwise, he has five catches or less and 47 yards or less in four other games going back to Week 5. The Cowboys are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to receivers, so the odds are against you in Ridley scoring this week, even at home.

Bust Alert

This feels like a trap game for Robinson after his performance against the Lions in Week 10. He took advantage of a beat-up secondary against Detroit with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, which was easily his best game of the season. Now he faces the Vikings, and he could see plenty of Rhodes in coverage. While the Bears do a good job of moving Robinson around and playing him in the slot, keep in mind Minnesota has allowed just six touchdowns to receivers this season. Robinson is still in play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but don't go all in on him as a starter just because of his production in Week 10.

Tight End



Start 'Em 10.1 projected points Evan Engram New York Giants TE Engram is due for a big game, and this is the week to make it happen against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and six tight ends have either 90 total yards or a touchdown against Tampa Bay this season. Engram has two games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both. The Giants should feed Engram this week, and I'm expecting him to be a top 10 Fantasy tight end in Week 11. 8.6 projected points Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE McDonald is coming off a solid game in Week 10 against Carolina with four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets. The Panthers allow the most points to opposing tight ends, but the Jaguars aren't far behind at No. 6. In the past two games, Jacksonville has allowed Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox to score five receiving touchdowns, with Ebron also scoring on the ground. McDonald is worth trusting as a No. 1 tight end in this matchup.; 10.6 projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE Hooper just had an outstanding game in Week 10 at Cleveland with 10 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he now has at least 10 targets in three of his past five outings. In those games, he's scored at least 16 PPR points, and we hope he continues to get featured this week. The Cowboys have struggled with tight ends the past two weeks with Jonnu Smith scoring against them in Week 9, as well as Ertz going off for 14 catches, 145 yards and two touchdowns last week. I'll put Hooper somewhere in the middle of those two, but he's a No. 1 tight end heading into Week 11.

Sleepers

Ricky Seals-Jones (vs. OAK): Seals-Jones played well in Week 10 at Kansas City with five catches for 51 yards on nine targets, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 11 against Oakland. The Raiders are top five in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so hopefully Seals-Jones will remain heavily involved. His nine targets against the Chiefs were tied for second on the team with David Johnson, behind only Larry Fitzgerald (10). I like Seals-Jones as a streaming option this week.

Jeff Heuerman (at LAC): The last time we saw Heuerman was in Week 9 against Houston in the first game without Demaryius Thomas, and he had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. And the Chargers have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games.

Gerald Everett (vs. KC): You can put Tyler Higbee in this spot also since the Rams are trying to find options to help replace Cooper Kupp (ACL). In the past two games, we've seen the Rams tight ends more involved. In Week 9 at New Orleans, Everett had three catches for 48 yards on five targets, while Higbee had two catches for 40 yards on four targets. Then, in Week 10 against Seattle, in the game where Kupp was hurt, we saw both score touchdowns, with Higbee catching three passes for 25 yards on three targets and Everett having two catches for 15 yards on two targets. I like Everett slightly better than Higbee, but both are worth a look against the Chiefs in Week 11.

Sit 'Em 7.2 projected points C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE In the first game for Uzomah without Green, he didn't do much with just three catches for 23 yards on four targets. He now has just five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his past three games, and he's a risky option in Week 11 against Baltimore. In Week 2 against the Ravens, Uzomah had three catches for 45 yards on four targets, and I would expect a similar stat line at best for him this week. 10.7 projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook had a decent game in Week 10 against the Chargers with four catches for 52 yards on nine targets, but he's now scored double digits in PPR just once in his past five outings. He's only scored in two games this season, and he has a tough matchup against the Cardinals this week. Arizona hasn't allowed a tight end to score since Week 2, which includes matchups with Trey Burton (nine PPR points), George Kittle twice (13 PPR points in Week 5 and 10 points in Week 8), Kyle Rudolph (seven PPR points) and Travis Kelce (10 PPR points). Cook is a low-end streaming option at best in Week 11. 4.6 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE I like Watson as a streaming option for the rest of the season, but his matchup in Week 11 is concerning against the Eagles. They have been great against tight ends all year. Only two tight ends have scored against Philadelphia, and Watson has proven to be touchdown dependent. He's scored in two of his past four games, but he just missed two touchdowns in Week 10 at Cincinnati. Without those scores, he finished with one catch for 1 yard on two targets. Don't use Watson this week in the majority of leagues, but his upcoming schedule — Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Carolina twice and Pittsburgh — is fantastic.

Bust Alert

At some point, Reed will find the end zone again this year, but he's searching for his first touchdown since Week 1 heading into Week 11 against the Texans. He also has just one game with double digits in PPR in his past six outings despite having at least six targets in three games in a row. The Texans have allowed just one touchdown since Week 4, and it's hard to trust Reed until he starts playing on a consistent level. He's a low-end starting option at best in most leagues this week.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Cardinals (vs. OAK) – 11.9 projected points

The Cardinals get a dream matchup against the Raiders this week. In the past four games, Oakland has scored six points or less three times against Seattle, San Francisco and the Chargers. In those three games, the Raiders have allowed 18 sacks, and the Cardinals have at least four sacks in four of their past five games. I like the Cardinals DST as a top three Fantasy option in Week 11.

Sleepers

Steelers (at JAC): The Jaguars have allowed at least four sacks in three of their past five games, and they have scored 18 points or less in three of their past four outings. The Steelers have an interception in two of their past three games, with nine sacks over that span.

Panthers (at DET): Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times in his past two games against Minnesota and Chicago, and he had two interceptions against the Bears. In two games prior to Week 10 at Pittsburgh, the Panthers had four interceptions against the Ravens and Buccaneers.

Giants (vs. TB): Tampa Bay has allowed an average of nearly three sacks a game for the season, and the Buccaneers have at least two interceptions in seven games in a row. The Giants just had two interceptions against the 49ers in Week 10.

Sit 'Em

Titans (at IND) – 7.8 projected points

The Titans DST has been good for the past two games, but this should be a bad week for the unit against the Colts. The Titans had one interception, eight sacks and held Dallas and New England to 24 points in the past two weeks. But this week against the Colts should be a letdown since Indianapolis has not allowed a sack since Week 5 and have just one turnover since Week 6. The Colts also have scored at least 29 points in four games in a row.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Vinatieri likes kicking against the Titans. In his past five games against Tennessee, he's made 12 of 13 field goals, as well as 12 of 13 extra points. He's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of those outings, and the Titans have allowed four kickers to make multiple field goals against them on the road this year.

Sleepers

Ryan Succop (at IND): The Colts are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and six kickers have made multiple field goals against Indianapolis this season.

Giorgio Tavecchio (vs. DAL): Three kickers in the past five games have made multiple field goals against the Cowboys, and Tavecchio is worth using for as long as Matt Bryant (hamstring) remains out. In one home game this year for the Falcons in Week 7 against the Giants, Tavecchio scored 16 Fantasy points.

Phil Dawson (vs. OAK): Jason Sanders in Week 3 is the lone kicker against Oakland without at least eight Fantasy points, and three kickers have scored double digits in Fantasy points against the Raiders this season.

Sit 'Em

Washington comes into this game allowing the fewest field goals to opposing kickers this year with just eight on 11 attempts. Washington is also near the bottom of the league in extra points made with just 17, and no kicker has scored more than eight Fantasy points against Washington this season. Aldrick Rosas in Week 8 is the lone kicker with multiple field goals made against Washington, and Fairbairn has scored eight Fantasy points or less in three of his past four outings.