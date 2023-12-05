Week 14 is the final week of the regular season in most Fantasy leagues. That means this could be the most important scoring period of the season for many managers trying to lock up a playoff spot or improve playoff seeding.

We have two teams on a bye in Week 14 with Arizona and Washington but, more importantly, we have a lot of key injuries to monitor, which isn't ideal. You want to have all your best players available for this important week, and that might not be the case.

In Week 13, we saw several prominent players leave games early, including Derrick Henry (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), D'Andre Swift (undisclosed), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Tank Dell (leg), Christian Kirk (groin), Amari Cooper (concussion), Marquise Brown (heel), Christian Watson (hamstring), Trevor Lawrence (ankle), Derek Carr (concussion), Kenny Pickett (ankle) and Tyler Higbee (neck).

We'll get into these injuries below, especially with some potential replacement options. And some of the key free agents to add this week are running backs in Tyjae Spears, Ezekiel Elliott, Roschon Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell.

But we also have quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends to add as well, along with streaming options at kicker and DST. It's going to be a busy week on the waiver wire, so get ready to make plenty of free agent moves.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Kyler Murray and Sam Howell

Kyler Murray and Sam Howell Injuries: Trevor Lawrence (ankle), Derek Carr (concussion), Kenny Pickett (ankle), Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion)

Trevor Lawrence (ankle), Derek Carr (concussion), Kenny Pickett (ankle), Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (80 percent rostered), Geno Smith (75 percent), Baker Mayfield (74 percent) and Joshua Dobbs (74 percent). Stafford has now scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Cleveland, and he's getting hot at the right time. It's tough to trust him in Week 14 at Baltimore, but he gets Washington in Week 15, which is a dream matchup. ... Smith is coming off his best game of the season in Week 13 at Dallas with 35.9 Fantasy points. You shouldn't start him in Week 14 at San Francisco, but he gets Philadelphia in Week 15 and Tennessee in Week 16, which are favorable opponents. ... Mayfield has scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he gets Atlanta in Week 14 and Jacksonville in Week 16 if you want to use him as a streamer in those matchups. ... Dobbs might have lost his job going into Minnesota's bye in Week 13 after his dud against Chicago in Week 12 when he threw four interceptions. But if he remains the starter for the Vikings then he's getting Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back with upcoming matchups against the Raiders, Bengals and Lions. He could be exceptional to close the Fantasy season.

Matthew Stafford (80 percent rostered), Geno Smith (75 percent), Baker Mayfield (74 percent) and Joshua Dobbs (74 percent). Stafford has now scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Arizona and Cleveland, and he's getting hot at the right time. It's tough to trust him in Week 14 at Baltimore, but he gets Washington in Week 15, which is a dream matchup. ... Smith is coming off his best game of the season in Week 13 at Dallas with 35.9 Fantasy points. You shouldn't start him in Week 14 at San Francisco, but he gets Philadelphia in Week 15 and Tennessee in Week 16, which are favorable opponents. ... Mayfield has scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he gets Atlanta in Week 14 and Jacksonville in Week 16 if you want to use him as a streamer in those matchups. ... Dobbs might have lost his job going into Minnesota's bye in Week 13 after his dud against Chicago in Week 12 when he threw four interceptions. But if he remains the starter for the Vikings then he's getting Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back with upcoming matchups against the Raiders, Bengals and Lions. He could be exceptional to close the Fantasy season. Drop candidates: Drop candidate: Derek Carr (79 percent rostered) and Kenny Pickett (59 percent). Carr isn't expected to play in Week 14 against Carolina due to a concussion and injured ribs, and there's no reason to roster him in one-quarterback leagues if he's out. ... Pickett underwent a surgical procedure on his high-ankle sprain Monday morning "in an effort to accelerate the healing process," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. He's expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering the injury in Week 13 against the Cardinals, and you can likely drop him in all formats.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats PAYDS 2284 RUYDS 52 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.5 I thought Minshew would play well against the Titans, and he scored 22.7 Fantasy points, which was his best performance since Week 7. He has the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 at the Bengals, who have now allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points. Minshew is worth adding in one-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -5.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 264 RUYDS -4 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 3.3 Winston is expected to start in Week 14 against Carolina with Derek Carr (concussion) likely out. That makes Winston a must-add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your FAB, and he's a potential streamer in one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent. While it's a tough matchup against the Panthers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, we know Winston can get hot (or cold) against anyone. He's worth the risk given his upside if you need a quarterback in Week 14. Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #15

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CLE -2 O/U 31.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 254 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.1 There's no guarantee Flacco starts in Week 14 against Jacksonville because the Browns could go back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) if healthy. I'm hopeful Kevin Stefanski sticks with Flacco because he's better for Cleveland's offense, and Flacco also wasn't a bad Fantasy option himself in Week 13 at the Rams with 20.2 points. He has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Jaguars, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and then he gets Chicago and Houston after that. Flacco is a must-add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available for at least 10 percent of your FAB. And in desperate one-quarterback leagues he's worth 1 percent. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 649 RUYDS 70 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 14 Browning took advantage of a great matchup in Week 13 at Jacksonville and showed that the Bengals might be OK with Joe Burrow (wrist) out. He scored 28.7 Fantasy points in a 34-31 overtime upset, and he was 32-of-37 passing for 354 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while also adding 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The schedule gets much tougher moving forward against the Colts, Vikings, Steelers and Chiefs to close the Fantasy season, but Browning will be a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, so add him for at least 10 percent where available in those formats. And in desperate one-quarterback leagues you can add Browning for 1 percent. Nick Mullens QB MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIN -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll find out if the Vikings are sticking with Joshua Dobbs after their bye or changing starters to Mullens or Jaren Hall (2 percent rostered), so you might want to speculate in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues if Kevin O'Connell hasn't announced anything before the end of the week. Whoever starts for the Vikings has a favorable upcoming schedule against the Raiders, Bengals and Lions, and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is back. I'd add Mullens or Hall in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 697 RUYDS 83 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.2 There's no guarantee DeVito keeps the starting job for the Giants with Tyrod Taylor (ribs) eligible to return off injured reserve this week. But I doubt the Giants bench DeVito after he's won two games in a row, and he's actually scored at least 17.5 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He doesn't have an easy schedule over the next two weeks against Green Bay and then at New Orleans, but he gets Philadelphia in Week 16, which could be fantastic. It's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues, but he's a must-add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Mitch Trubisky QB PIT Pittsburgh • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 273 RUYDS 23 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 6.4 We don't know how long Kenny Pickett (ankle) will be out, but it could be for multiple weeks. As a result, Trubisky is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Trubisky has tough matchups coming up against New England and then at Indianapolis, but if he remains the starter after that, then he faces Cincinnati in Week 16 and at Seattle in Week 17. He could be a useful option in deeper leagues in those games. C.J. Beathard QB JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2 O/U 31.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 77 RUYDS 5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.7 We don't know how long Trevor Lawrence (ankle) will be out, but Beathard should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. He has a brutal schedule upcoming at Cleveland and then against Baltimore, but then he faces Tampa Bay in Week 16 if Lawrence isn't back by then. Beathard could be a starter in deeper leagues for that matchup if he remains the starter for the Jaguars while Lawrence is hurt.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: James Conner, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson

James Conner, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson Injuries: Injuries: Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (undisclosed), Derrick Henry (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Aaron Jones (knee), Kenneth Walker III (oblique), Zach Charbonnet (knee), D'Onta Foreman (ankle) and Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Injuries: Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (undisclosed), Derrick Henry (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (thumb), Aaron Jones (knee), Kenneth Walker III (oblique), Zach Charbonnet (knee), D'Onta Foreman (ankle) and Jerick McKinnon (groin) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dameon Pierce (76 percent rostered) and Antonio Gibson (66 percent). Pierce still played fewer snaps than Devin Singletary in Week 13 against Denver (31-26), but Pierce had more touches than Singletary (15-9) and was also given work at the goal line. I still don't trust Pierce, but you might want to stash him on your bench. ... We'll see what happens with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) after Washington's bye in Week 14, but it's worth adding and stashing Gibson where available in case Robinson is forced to miss any time. Gibson scored 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games and has 22 catches on 25 targets in his past five outings.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dameon Pierce (76 percent rostered) and Antonio Gibson (66 percent). Pierce still played fewer snaps than Devin Singletary in Week 13 against Denver (31-26), but Pierce had more touches than Singletary (15-9) and was also given work at the goal line. I still don't trust Pierce, but you might want to stash him on your bench. ... We'll see what happens with Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) after Washington's bye in Week 14, but it's worth adding and stashing Gibson where available in case Robinson is forced to miss any time. Gibson scored 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games and has 22 catches on 25 targets in his past five outings. Drop candidates: Rhamondre Stevenson (99 percent rostered), Miles Sanders (61 percent), D'Onta Foreman (59 percent) and Jeff Wilson (43 percent). ESPN reported Tuesday that Stevenson could miss "a few weeks" with a high-ankle sprain, so you can probably drop him in most redraft leagues. ... Sanders watched as Hubbard dominated touches at Tampa Bay in Week 13 (25-9) in the first game after Frank Reich was fired, which is a terrible sign moving forward. Sanders has been one of the biggest busts of the season, and there's little reason to roster him in most leagues. ... We'll see if Foreman (ankle) returns to action in Week 14 coming off Chicago's bye, but he could be third on the depth chart when healthy behind Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert. I don't expect Foreman to return to a prominent role after how Johnson played in Week 12 at Minnesota with Foreman out. ... Wilson is clearly No. 3 on the Dolphins depth chart at best. He only had four total touches in Week 13 at Washington with De'Von Achane back alongside Raheem Mostert. You can drop Wilson in all leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 429 REC 24 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 It's gross to trust anyone in New England's offense right now, but Elliott should be considered at least a flex option heading into Week 14 at Pittsburgh with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) out Thursday night. And it appears like Stevenson is out for potentially the rest of the season. Stevenson was injured in Week 13 against the Chargers, and Elliott ended up with 21 total touches (four catches on five targets) and scored 13.2 PPR points. We'll see how long Stevenson could be out, but Elliott is worth adding where available for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 24 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Johnson has the most long-term appeal of the running backs listed here since he should come off Chicago's bye as the starter for the Bears in Week 14 against Detroit. We'll see what happens with D'Onta Foreman (ankle), who missed Week 12 at Minnesota, but Johnson played ahead of Khalil Herbert against the Vikings and turned 15 total touches (five catches on five targets) into 12.5 PPR points. He has a difficult upcoming schedule against Detroit and Cleveland before facing Arizona in Week 16, but I'm hopeful Johnson remains involved in the passing game. He's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your FAB, and Johnson could end up as a quality flex to close the season. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -14 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 329 REC 33 REYDS 192 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Initially, Spears was going to be the No. 1 player to add in all leagues after Derrick Henry left Week 13 against the Colts with a head injury. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Henry is not in the concussion protocol, which gives him the chance to play in Week 14 at Miami. Still, you'll want to add Spears where available, and I've been mentioning him in this column weekly all season since he could be a lottery ticket if Henry misses any time. We saw Spears' upside against the Colts when he had a season-high 20 total touches (four catches on six targets) and finished with 88 total yards for 12.8 PPR points. If Henry is somehow out against Miami, then Spears would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 207 REC 23 REYDS 130 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) was banged up late in Philadelphia's 42-19 loss against San Francisco in Week 13. If Swift misses Week 14 at Dallas, then Gainwell would be at least a flex option in all leagues. It's a tough matchup, but Gainwell actually scored a touchdown against the Cowboys in Week 9. And he just had five catches for 42 yards against the 49ers on six targets. Gainwell is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your FAB in case Swift has to miss Week 14. DeeJay Dallas RB SEA Seattle • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 34 REC 6 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 We'll hopefully find out the status of Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) soon, but Pete Carroll said Charbonnet just suffered a bruise following the Week 13 loss at the Cowboys. Walker has missed the past two games and could return in Week 14, but if somehow both Charbonnet and Walker are out then you should plan to add Dallas in deeper leagues. He'll be a flex option at best in a tough matchup against the 49ers, but Dallas would likely get at least 15 total touches, with work in the passing game. You can add Dallas in deeper formats for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CLE -2 O/U 31.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 85 REYDS 501 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 We have two things to monitor with the Browns prior to Week 14 against Jacksonville, which is the health of Amari Cooper (concussion), and who is starting at quarterback in Cleveland. I hope it's Joe Flacco instead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), and Flacco just gave Moore 12 targets in Week 13 at the Rams. Moore now has 35 targets in his past four games, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. He could be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14 against Jacksonville, especially if Cooper is out. Moore is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. In deeper leagues, you can also take a look at Cedric Tillman (3 percent rostered), who has 11 targets in his past two games. Tillman is worth 1 percent of your FAB and will be a sleeper in deeper leagues if Cooper can't play against the Jaguars. Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 408 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Beckham has the chance to be a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the season, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 13. With Mark Andrews (ankle) out, I expect Beckham to be a top target for Lamar Jackson to close the season, starting in Week 14 against the Rams in a revenge game. Beckham is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6 O/U 30 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 410 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 We'll see if Douglas can clear the concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh, and he has the potential to be a No. 3 PPR receiver when healthy to close the season. Prior to missing Week 13 against the Chargers, Douglas had consecutive games with nine targets and six catches, and hopefully he continues to get that kind of volume in this struggling offense. Even if Douglas doesn't play in Week 14 against the Steelers, then I still want to stash him on my roster. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -4.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 68 REYDS 508 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Samuel might be the most consistent Commanders receiver right now, and he has 17 targets in his past two outings against Dallas and Miami. He finished those games with 13 catches for 165 yards, and he nearly caught a touchdown against the Dolphins. It's not a bad idea to stash Samuel during Washington's bye, even with a tough schedule coming up at the Rams in Week 15, at the Jets in Week 16 and against the 49ers in Week 17. Still, Samuel is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -5.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 534 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I'm hopeful that Shaheed can return in Week 14 against Carolina after missing Week 13 with a thigh injury, and it will be fun to see him paired with Jameis Winston if he starts for the injured Derek Carr (concussion) as expected. Shaheed should also benefit with Michael Thomas (knee) still out, and Shaheed had nine targets in Week 10 at Minnesota and was on his way to a big workload in Week 12 at Atlanta with five targets before getting hurt. It's worth stashing Shaheed in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jonathan Mingo WR CAR Carolina • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 67 REYDS 355 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Mingo might be moving ahead of Adam Thielen as the No. 1 receiver in Carolina, and Mingo is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Mingo has at least six targets in four games in a row, including 10 targets in Week 13 at Tampa Bay when he finished with six catches for 69 yards. It's hard to trust Mingo as a starter in most leagues in Week 14 at New Orleans, but he's a good receiver to stash if you have an open roster spot. Jalin Hyatt WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 330 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 I'm hopeful that Hyatt can be a go-to guy for the Giants to close the season, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Prior to the Giants bye in Week 13, Hyatt had five catches for 109 yards on six targets in Week 12 against New England. We'll see if Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor (ribs) start at quarterback for the Giants in Week 14 against Green Bay, and Darren Waller (hamstring) is close to a return as well. But the Giants should focus on featuring Hyatt down the stretch, and he could make an impact for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

On a bye: Trey McBride and Logan Thomas

Trey McBride and Logan Thomas Injuries: Dalton Schultz (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Tyler Higbee (neck), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Darren Waller (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

Dalton Schultz (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Tyler Higbee (neck), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Darren Waller (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Dallas Goedert (79 percent rostered). Goedert will hopefully return to action in Week 14 at Dallas after missing the past three games with a forearm injury. When healthy, he'll be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and you want that kind of potential on your roster if he's available. Even if he's out for the Cowboys game, Goedert should return in the Fantasy playoffs and can still be a tremendous difference maker when healthy.

Dallas Goedert (79 percent rostered). Goedert will hopefully return to action in Week 14 at Dallas after missing the past three games with a forearm injury. When healthy, he'll be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and you want that kind of potential on your roster if he's available. Even if he's out for the Cowboys game, Goedert should return in the Fantasy playoffs and can still be a tremendous difference maker when healthy. Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (78 percent rostered), Logan Thomas (71 percent) and Juwan Johnson (61 percent). It's time to move on from Pitts if you haven't done so already. He has one touchdown on the season and just two games with double digits in PPR. I hope I'm wrong and he can close the season playing on a high note, but there's little reason to have faith in Pitts based on his body of work in 2023. ... Thomas is not worth holding on his bye if you need a tight end replacement. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8 and has scored 7.1 PPR points or less in three of his past five games, including two in a row. ... Johnson had a big opportunity in Week 13 against Detroit with injuries to the Saints receivers, but he had a case of the drops with three targets and no catches. It will be tough to trust Johnson moving forward, and there's little reason to roster him in most leagues, especially if Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is back in action in Week 14.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Likely will hopefully build off his solid performance in Week 12 at the Chargers with a better outing in Week 14 against the Rams following Baltimore's bye. Against the Chargers, Likely had four catches for 40 yards on six targets in the first game without Mark Andrews (ankle). It was a good start, and Likely could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 449 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Jets in Week 14, but Conklin is worth adding as a streaming tight end against the Texans in a great matchup. Houston is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Conklin just had nine targets in Week 13 against Atlanta. He has five games this season with at least six targets, and Conklin has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them, so hopefully he gets a lot of volume this week against the Texans. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 Everett has proven to be a reliable target for Justin Herbert of late, and he has eight catches on nine targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in his past two games against Baltimore and New England. He has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Broncos, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Everett is a great streaming option in this scoring period. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 51 REYDS 384 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Waller (hamstring) is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 14 against Green Bay, but we'll see if the Giants make him active right away. Still, he might be worth stashing on your bench if you don't have an IR spot. When healthy, Waller can still be a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth the risk for up to 5 percent of your FAB. After the Packers, the Giants have some favorable tight end matchups against the Saints, Eagles and Rams to close the Fantasy season. Brevin Jordan TE HOU Houston • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ HOU -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 124 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 Jordan could start again for the Texans in Week 14 at the Jets if Dalton Schultz (hamstring) remains out. Jordan started in Week 13 against Denver and had three catches for 64 yards on four targets, and he would be considered a low-end starter against the Jets. With Tank Dell (leg) out, Jordan could also see additional volume from C.J. Stroud, and Jordan is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Saints (57 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Colts (57 percent rostered) at CIN

Texans (37 percent rostered) at NYJ

Patriots (38 percent rostered) at PIT

Packers (31 percent rostered) at NYG

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS