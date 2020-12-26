gettyimages-1287115400-1.jpg
Fantasy Football production is a balance of opportunity versus talent. Opportunity can make a player startable, but it's talent that makes them a league-winner. It's fair to debate how much league-winning talent David Johnson and Melvin Gordon have left, but their opportunity to make an impact in Week 16 with Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson out makes them must start options. 

We saw just how good David Johnson can be without Duke Johnson in Week 15, when David Johnson set career highs with 11 catches for 106 yards. While it's not fair to expect him to repeat, it is worth noting that 23.5% of the Texans targets have gone to running backs since Will Fuller was suspended. Also, even as David Johnson has aged he's remained remarkably efficient in the passing game, averaging more than 10 yards per catch in 2019, and 9.89 in 2020. 

As for Gordon, even before Lindsay was out, we had interest in him after his two-touchdown game against Buffalo. Gordon has at least 81 yards and 12 PPR points in each of his last three games. Lindsay missed three games earlier this year and Gordon accumulated 240 total yards and averaged 18 PPR points per game against the Steelers, Buccaneers, and Jets. His Week 16 opponent, the Chargers, won't offer much resistance at all, especially without Joey Bosa.

Week 16 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 16:

headshot-image
Raheem Mostert RB
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
headshot-image
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
headshot-image
James Robinson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 18% -- Andy Dalton has thrown nearly one-fifth of his passes to running backs. 
  • 17 -- Leonard Fournette saw 17 touches in his first start without Ronald Jones.
  • 106.1 -- David Montgomery leads all running backs with 106.1 PPR Fantasy points since Week 12.
  • 24 -- J.D. McKissic has 24 carries over the past two weeks. 
  • 2.5 -- Only 12 running backs are averaging at least 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are two of them. They have big upside (and no floor) against the Patriots.
  • 14.1 -- Darrell Henderson averaged 14.1 PPR Fantasy points per game Weeks 2-7 when Cam Akers barely played.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
1.5
RB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
4.5
RB RNK
28th
headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SEA -2 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
13.3
RB RNK
20th
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 16 Adds
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
65%
Wilson has scored double digit Fantasy points in four of five games in which he's had double-digit carries. He does have a minor ankle injury to monitor.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG BAL -10.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
64%
It's been a bad week for the waiver wire running backs but Edwards should still be in line for secondary work behind J.K. Dobbins.
headshot-image
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -7 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
34%
I would actually like Michel if Damien Harris was ruled out, but it's hard to trust that with a Monday night game.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 49
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
15.8
RB RNK
5th
FANDUEL
$7,000
DRAFTKINGS
$7,600
Ekeler is my top ranked back on the main slate and the absence of Hunter Henry could mean even more short-area targets.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

