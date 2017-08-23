Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Could be traded
Hurns may be on the trade block, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Signed to a four-year, $40 million contract last offseason, Hurns was ineffective and plagued by injuries throughout a 2016 season in which Marqise Lee (ankle) enjoyed a breakout. With the Jags now aiming for a run-heavy approach and also adding wideout Dede Westbrook in the fourth round of the draft, it's easy to see how Hurns has so quickly become expendable. Of course, the team probably won't just give him away for a late-round pick -- particularly not while Lee is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. The Jags might consider moving Hurns for a middle-round pick or offensive line help.
