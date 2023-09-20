Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

It's also important to have a keen eye for matchups dictated by the remaining schedule. I am now updating my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SprotsLine. My objective is to break down how the schedule affects every Fantasy relevant player for the upcoming four weeks, the playoff stretch and the entire season. You'll also be able to find my key takeaways on which players you should buy low, sell high and more trade targets.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 425 RUYDS 102 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 If Jones is going to do well, he'll need his receivers to be outstanding like they were last week. That's a tough order to give on a short week with a still-suspect offensive line. Starting Jordan Love, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson instead should work out.

LAST WEEK: Came up aces against a Cardinals defense that didn't blitz him much and tried to hang with some man coverage. He wasn't pressured anywhere as much as he was in Week 1 and finished with 321 passing yards, 59 rush yards and three total touchdowns, all scored in the second half.

O-LINE: Rebounded from a miserable Week 1 (65.9% pressure rate allowed) to hold up against a less-challenging Cardinals front (29.5% pressure rate allowed). Left tackle Josh Ezeudu was especially good in pass protection as was rookie center John Michael Schmitz, but both will see a step up in competition this week.

49ERS: Generally play more zone than man coverage and are expected to do so in this matchup, not only because it's their specialty but because of Jones' mobility around and out of the pocket. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is a lock to fire up a bunch of blitzes as well; the 49ers have a pressure rate of at least 37% of their snaps in each of their first two games.

JONES: Predictably has struggled when pressured, already owning a minus-0.53 EPA per dropback and a 26.2 QB rating this year when the heat's on. Last year those numbers were minus-0.18 and 83.8, so mercifully there's room for improvement but this might not be the week for it.

GIANTS: Are without Saquon Barkley, likely putting more work on Jones' plate. Last week was just the ninth time in 22 career games with at least 36 pass attempts that he's thrown two touchdowns. In those 22 games, he's thrown at least one interception 15 times.

UH OH: Jones not only figures to deal with a heck of a lot of pressure, but tight end Darren Waller should be smothered by a 49ers pass defense that ranks top-seven in yards per catch allowed (9.4), yards after catch per reception allowed (YAC/reception; 3.31 yards) and has given up just one touchdown to wide receivers and tight ends combined (it was to Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth from three yards out) with zero missed tackles.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.7 If you start Moss, you're hoping Gardner Minshew is his quarterback. The offense looked more traditional and Minshew isn't near the threat to take rushing work away from his running backs. Moss also ran with good efficiency with Minshew last week, though that could change dramatically this week. If it's Richardson on the field then Moss' upside really craters. Either way, the matchup stinks for him.

LAST WEEK WITH RICHARDSON: In 16 snaps Moss had five touches (one reception) and totaled 19 yards (3.3-yard rushing average).

LAST WEEK WITH MINSHEW: In 39 snaps Moss had 17 touches (three receptions) and totaled 88 yards (5.4-yard rushing average) and scored from 11 yards out.

ALL COLTS RBs WITH RICHARDSON (including Moss): In 82 snaps Colts RBs had 27 touches (eight receptions) and totaled 76 yards (2.0-yard rushing average) with zero touchdowns. Richardson has three rushing touchdowns already.

RAVENS: Against the Texans and then the Bengals, no running back has hit 13 PPR or 10 non-PPR points. Behind a terrific linebacker duo in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, the Ravens have held enemy backs to 3.6 yards per carry and rank in the top-eight in runs of five-plus yards allowed (eight), runs of 10-plus yards allowed (one!), yards after contact per rush allowed (2.38) and missed tackles on rushes (four).

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Even if Hopkins has a full week of practice, he could wind up with a stat line that resembles what he did in Week 1: 13 targets, seven grabs and 65 yards. That's flex worthy in PPR, but still not good enough to call a start, especially in non-PPR leagues. I'd rather shoot for upside with Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison and Tutu Atwell.

LAST WEEK: Played despite not practicing at all in the lead-up to the game. Played 59% of the snaps and 72% of Tennessee's pass plays, big drop-offs from Week 1, suggesting there was a snap management issue. But the biggest drop-off was in target share: 20.8% compared to 39.4% in Week 1. Ryan Tannehill throwing 10 fewer passes was also a big factor.

FILM: For the most part Hopkins looked like the recent version of himself, running terrific routes with good lateral agility and solid (sometimes good) speed. But he struggled to separate from man coverage, which frankly has been an issue for him at this stage of his career anyway.

BROWNS: Have played the second-most man coverage through the first two weeks of the season with consistent usage in each of their games against the Bengals and Steelers. They're also pressuring the quarterback at a high rate (at least 38% of snaps in each game) without consistently sending blitzes. They're in the top-12 in four-man pressure rate, which is a staple for most of the very good defenses around the league. As a benefit, they've stymied every receiver they've played save for one play against George Pickens in Week 2.

Start Him (Lineup Decision) Projections powered by Sportsline Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 If the matchup were better Ford would be a runaway must-start. But even in a tough matchup Ford carries appeal because the Browns can use him in the pass game, work him on the edges of the Titans defense and, frankly, need to get some pressure off of Deshaun Watson's shoulders. I'd expect north of 15 touches in what feels like a competitive low-scoring game, perfect for Ford's game script. It's a little risky but I'd chance it with Ford over Javonte Williams, Isiah Pacheco and certainly Najee Harris.

FORD: A one-time running back for Alabama, he totaled 20 touchdowns and over 1,500 total yards in his last year at Cincinnati (2021). The Browns took him in Round 5 and sparingly used him as a rookie because, hello, they had Nick Chubb.

FILM: Ford is fast (as you saw), has pretty good size and is an upgrade in the passing game because he understands spacing and getting open, both of which were clear on his short TD catch at Pittsburgh. Where he struggled last week and in the past is in his vision and decisiveness on runs -- he may take a little bit of time to process the play in front of him. He also showed out as a pass blocker, stone-walling a Steeler on each of his three tries.

OTHER BROWNS RBs: Ford has yet to handle a big slate of reps as a pro, so the Browns may hesitate a little to give him a huge workload this fast. Kareem Hunt gives Cleveland a back who knows the offense and Pierre Strong, while an asset on special teams, can also pitch in. Neither one figures to land a meaningful role this week unless Ford struggles. Put simply, Ford should be the guy.

TITANS: Lead the NFL in rush yards per carry allowed (2.6), defense rush EPA (14.19, a huge number) and rushes of five-plus yards allowed (six). They're also top-five in yards before and after contact allowed and missed tackles on runs (three). A plus-size D-line with savvy linebackers behind them is great, but to be fair, they've taken on Jamaal Williams, Taysom Hill and Josh Kelley.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 If Pitts' playing time keeps trending in the right direction, and if the matchup isn't that bad for him, then he should have a shot at coming through for some solid numbers. I wouldn't expect a big breakout game but he should at least land the 10 PPR points needed to be a useful Fantasy starter. We are getting to a point where Pitts could just be a weekly bust but I'm just not there yet. I'd take the shot on Pitts over Sam LaPorta and Hunter Henry this week, and he could be a terrific low-owned DFS option too.

FILM: Pitts was getting open against zone coverage and ran more routes of 11-plus yards in Week 2 (11) than Week 1 (4), but of those 11 routes, two were clear-outs so a teammate could get open. Others in Atlanta, especially Drake London, are getting open faster than he is.

SNAPS: Pitts still isn't a full-time player. He played 60% of the snaps in Week 1, 71% of the snaps in Week 2. He's definitely trending in the right direction, but between this and his slower-than-expected routes, he may still be experiencing some limitations from the knee injury that ended his 2022 season early.

TARGETS: On the season his Average Depth of Target (ADOT) is 11.75 but just one of his four receptions has gone for longer than that (his fortunate 34-yard underthrown lollipop from Desmond Ridder in Week 1). Also, through two weeks, Pitts has a 17% target share (third-highest on the team) and a ghastly 14.5% target per route run rate. That's not good.

LIONS: Have allowed a 78% catch rate to tight ends (just below league-average) and rank bottom-five in yards per catch allowed (12.5) and missed tackles against tight ends (five). They've played Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson; at least one tight end has nine PPR points against Detroit each week. Also, the initial defender covering Fant's targets last week, James Houston, is out and was replaced by Derrick Barnes, who was better against the run than the pass. The matchup isn't bad.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 576 RUYDS -1 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Atlanta's defense isn't scary enough to deter people from trusting Goff again in Week 3. Expectations should remain mild but he's in a better-than-usual spot thanks to the Lions run game somewhat unsettled with David Montgomery expected to play. More should fall on Goff's shoulders, including (hopefully) more targets for Jahmyr Gibbs. Goff should start over Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, Jordan Love and Daniel Jones.

LAST WEEK: Goff and the Lions got swept into a high-scoring shootout at home where he razed Seattle's defense for 323 yards and three scores with a pick.

FALCONS: Blitzed Jordan Love a ton last week -- 59.3% of his snaps, to be exact. They got to him just once, though; the Packers allowed a pressure just 22.2% of their offensive snaps, which suggests the Falcons are capable of being an aggressive bunch defensively but may not be able to consistently overcome a capable offensive line.

O-LINE: The only weak link of Detroit's front five last week was right guard Graham Glasgow, who allowed three pressures over 15 pass snaps while replacing Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Glasgow figures to start this week. Backup-turned-starter Matt Nelson held his own at right tackle. This is still a good unit even if it's down two starters.

GOFF: Obviously has better numbers when he's not pressured, but through two weeks he's still completing 65% of his passes when pressured for a modest 6.8 yards per attempt. He's not perfect but he's on a much better pace than he was in 2022, or ever.

