Raiders' Jared Cook: Tops 100 yards in primetime
Cook caught eight of nine targets for 126 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Dolphins.
Cook was having his way with the Dolphins defense in the early goings, catching all six of his targets for 111 yards in the first two quarters. However, it seemed Miami made some adjustments at halftime since Cook was held to just one catch on three targets for 15 yards from then on. Regardless, Cook finished with his highest receiving output since Week 1 of his 2013 campaign with the Rams and has now seen at least five targets in all but one game this season. That sort of consistent workload isn't all that common, especially at tight end, which makes Cook one of the safer options at his position going forward.
