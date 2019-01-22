Will Grier: Injury behind bowl game absence
Grier indicated Tuesday that torn ligaments in his ankle prevented him from playing in West Virginia's bowl game against Syracuse, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his senior season with the Mountaineers, Grier was considered one of, if not the top quarterback prospect, for the 2019 NFL Draft. That shine has worn off slightly, through no fault of his own, with names like Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones rising up the boards. Justin Herbert's return to college moves Grier up a spot in the pecking order, making the signal-caller a potential borderline first- or second-round selection. He will attempt to recoup some draft stock in the Senior Bowl and the combine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...