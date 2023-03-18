Georgiev will defend the road crease in Detroit on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Georgiev finally got the night off Thursday after he started seven straight games. He returns to play the Red Wings, who are 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.96 goals per game. Georgiev is 30-14-5 with a 2.61 GAA and .916 save percentage, all career highs.