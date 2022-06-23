Cogliano scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Cogliano tied the game 2-2 in the third period, deflecting a shot from Nico Sturm past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Cogliano now has a goal and two assists in three Stanley Cup games. The 35-year-old winger has six points (three goals, three assists) through 14 postseason contests while playing on Colorado's fourth line.
